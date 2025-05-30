News World Erdoğan: Istanbul talks will pave way for peace to put an end to Russia-Ukraine war

"Discussing a possible ceasefire in the 2nd round of talks planned to be held in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia will pave way for peace. Holding talks also at leadership level between Ukraine, Russia will benefit the peace process," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during the telephone conversation.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published May 30,2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed bilateral ties, regional, and global issues over the phone.



"Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure just, lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia," Erdoğan told Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.



