Israel accuses French leader Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'

Israel accused French President Emmanuel Macron of undertaking a "crusade against the Jewish state" on Friday after he called for European countries to harden their stance on Israel if the humanitarian situation in Gaza did not improve.

"There is no humanitarian blockade. That is a blatant lie," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, defending its efforts to allow in aid. "But instead of applying pressure on the resistance groups, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. No doubt its national day will be October 7."







