Israeli military operations killed at least 20 captives in Gaza: Haaretz

Israeli military operations endangered the lives of at least 54 Israeli captives in Gaza, 20 of whom were killed, according to a Haaretz investigation published Friday.

The report said that during 601 days of conflict, starting Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army's actions, including airstrikes, led to captives' deaths either directly or "executed by their captors due to military activity close to their whereabouts."

Hamas is yet to comment on the newspaper's claim of killing Israeli captives.

Haaretz said that while hundreds of strikes were avoided due to hostage proximity concerns, the army does authorize strikes within a "safe distance" of several hundred meters.

"The more strikes there are, the greater the risk," a military source told Haaretz.

Another admitted: "Where there is no information [about captives], the attack proceeds."

The investigation contradicts official army claims of taking maximum precautions to protect the hostages.

Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 and took 250 as hostages. It has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, destroyed the enclave and created famine-like conditions.

Israel estimates that 58 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to rights groups.

Israeli opposition and families of hostages have accused Premier Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners and maintain power.