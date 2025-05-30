4 banks to get relief as Japan moves to partially lift sanctions on Syria

At least four banks will get relief from Tokyo as Japan on Friday decided to partially lift sanctions on Syria, NHK News reported.

Top Japanese government spokesman Hayashi Yoshimasa told reporters that Tokyo should "support positive efforts in Syria and help improve the lives of its people, who have been worn down by years of crisis, while remaining in step with the international community."

Tokyo's move follows after the US and the EU lifted sanctions on Syria.

In the first stage of Japan lifting sanctions, at least four banks will be removed from the list of targets whose assets are frozen.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The fall of the Baath regime was followed by the establishment of a new government led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, who had led anti-regime forces to oust Assad. In late January, Al-Sharaa was declared president for a transitional period.





