Trump to declare Syria ‘state that doesn't sponsor terrorism’: US envoy

US President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn't sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said on Thursday.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus on Thursday, said Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

The US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.