MIT shuts down DEI office amid tensions between Trump administration, US universities

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has closed its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office following an internal review that lasted 18 months.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth announced the decision last week, following a thorough 18-month evaluation of the Institute Community and Equity Office's (ICEO) activities, an MIT spokesperson told CBS News.

MIT's review of its DEI office began before US President Donald Trump's return to office.

In January 2024, Kornbluth requested staff to provide insights on areas where the university is successfully supporting its community and where it needs to improve.

"Our success depends on attracting exceptionally talented people of every background, from across the country and around the world, and making sure everyone at MIT feels welcome and supported, so they can do their best work and thrive," Kornbluth said in a notice to the MIT community.

She added that the university will phase out the central ICEO and vice president role, with some of the office's key programs transferred to other MIT units.

The decision comes amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and US universities, as the White House has threatened to freeze federal funding for institutions, including Harvard, citing campus protests in support of Palestine and DEI programs.





