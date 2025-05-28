U.S. SCOLDS RUSSIA FOR STOKING WW3 FEARS AFTER TRUMPS PLAYING WITH FIRE REMARK

U.S. scolds Russia for stoking WW3 fears after Trump's 'playing with fire' remark

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, on Wednesday scolded a top Russian official for stoking fears of World War Three after Trump warned President Vladimir Putin was "playing with fire" over Ukraine.

As Russian forces advanced in Ukraine, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that Putin was playing with fire and cautioned that "REALLY BAD" things would have happened already to Russia if it was not for Trump himself.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened in Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Top Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev, a former president, dismissed Trump's criticism.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" Medvedev wrote in English on the social media platform X.

U.S. envoy Kellogg quoted Medvedev's post and said it reckless.

"Stoking fears of WW III is an unfortunate, reckless comment... and unfitting of a world power," Kellogg said on X.

"President Trump @POTUS is working to stop this war and end the killing. We await receipt of RU Memorandum (Term Sheet) that you promised a week ago. Cease fire now."