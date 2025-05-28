Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed latest efforts Wednesday in a phone call to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Lavrov earlier Wednesday said Russia proposed holding the second round of direct negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul, Russian state-run news media TASS reported.

"With the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, it was possible to create conditions for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations," Lavrov said in a statement.

He noted that the first round of talks took place May 16 in Istanbul, resulting in a prisoner exchange of 1,000 from each side. The parties also agreed to prepare position documents toward a sustainable settlement.