5 AID WORKERS FROM INTL HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION KILLED IN ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZA

Five aid workers from Istanbul-based international humanitarian organization, working with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, while two others were seriously injured, the organization announced late Wednesday.

"Five of our colleagues working on our project in Gaza in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP) were martyred in the recent attacks carried out by the occupying Israeli forces over the past two days, and two others were seriously injured," said IHH in a statement on X.

The organization condemned Israel's "heinous attack" targeting humanitarian aid workers, who "risk their lives every day to deliver aid to the oppressed people of Gaza."

"Our martyrs are Mohammed al-Mubayyid, Ahmed Bustan, Mutaz Rajab, Jamal al-Mubayyid, Ishaq al-Tayf," the organization announced, offering condolences to their families.

On Sunday, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned that half a million people in Gaza are "extremely food insecure" and at risk of famine.