Pentagon ends weekly activity reports

The US Defense Department is wrapping up its "What You Did Last Week" e-mail campaign Wednesday, chief spokesman Sean Parnell said.

In late February, the Pentagon asked civilian employees to submit an e-mail detailing five of their accomplishments from the previous week.

Parnell said in a statement that the initiative provided leaders and supervisors with additional insights into employees' contributions and helped to identify opportunities for "greater efficiency and effectiveness" throughout the department.

Last week, the employees were "asked to share in their final submission one concrete idea to enhance efficiency or root out waste," he said.

"The Department remains committed to driving meaningful change in support of the mission," he added.

Several agencies, including the State Department and the FBI told employees to hold off on sending such emails, with some citing national security concerns, according to reports.

Previously, the Trump administration directed federal agencies to ignore Elon Musk's call to fire employees who fail to send weekly work summaries, leaving each agency to decide how to respond.