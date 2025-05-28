Russia considering Istanbul as possible venue for next Ukraine peace talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia is considering Istanbul as a possible venue for the next round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in the Turkish metropolis, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

"At least the one where the first round took place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question on which venues are preferable from Russia in this regard.

He said that the rest is a matter of "mutual agreement," adding said that Istanbul is "absolutely" considered as a possible venue.