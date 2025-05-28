Lavrov, Rubio discuss Ukraine peace talks, US-Russia relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the implementation of the May 19 agreements between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed the possible upcoming Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul.

Lavrov told Rubio that Moscow is finalizing proposals for the next round of direct negotiations with Kyiv.

Rubio, for his part, stressed Trump's commitment to swiftly ending the war and said Washington is prepared to assist in bringing the sides closer together.

"The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to continuing a constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the foreign policy departments of Russia and the United States," said the ministry.

The ministers also addressed bilateral issues, but details were not provided.

Lavrov said earlier that Russia has proposed holding the second round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

"With the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, it was possible to create conditions for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations," Lavrov said in a statement.

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's offer.