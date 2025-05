German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Berlin will help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets in Russian territory.

"Our defence ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding today regarding the procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range weapons systems," said Merz. "There will be no range restrictions, allowing Ukraine to fully defend itself, even against military targets outside its own territory."