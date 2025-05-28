Victory in Karabakh paved way for much stronger Azerbaijan: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, saying the victory in Karabakh "is illuminating the path of a much stronger Azerbaijan."

Speaking at an event commemorating Azerbaijan's 34th Independence Day in Lachin, which Azerbaijan gained as a result of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Erdoğan said the country's victory in the war made it stronger and more prosperous.

"The victory in Karabakh has made Azerbaijan much stronger and more prosperous today. The torch of independence lit on that day is illuminating the path of a much stronger Azerbaijan," he said.

The Turkish president said: "After 30 years of captivity, it is now time for Karabakh to write a story of success, peace, and development."