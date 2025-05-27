Ukraine hails NATO declaration urging stronger support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday welcomed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's adoption of a declaration backing increased military and financial support for Ukraine, describing the move as a key message of unity and strength ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague.

In a post on X, Sybiha said: "I welcome the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's approval of the Declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine,' which reaffirms its unwavering support."

He emphasized the need to increase all forms of assistance, including ramping up defense production among allies and Ukraine.

"We applaud the decision to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia as it continues its brutal war of aggression," he added, calling the declaration's endorsement of Ukraine's participation in the NATO Summit "of key political importance."

The declaration, officially titled Taking NATO Deterrence and Defence to the Next Level at the Hague Summit, urges allied leaders to sustain and increase support for Ukraine in military, financial, and humanitarian terms.

It also calls for deeper integration between NATO and Ukraine through mechanisms like the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Comprehensive Assistance Package, and joint training centers.

The assembly reaffirmed Ukraine's path to full NATO membership and backed stronger sanctions against Russia, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, metallurgy, and finance.