Hundreds of Israeli army officers draft letter demanding end to ‘immoral Gaza war’: Report

This picture taken from a position in southern Israel, on the border with the Gaza Strip, shows Israeli vehicles returning after operations on the besieged territory on May 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Hundreds of active and reservist Israeli army officers have prepared an open letter, urging the Israeli government and military leadership to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza, labeling it a political war that "doesn't serve Israel's national security and is therefore immoral," according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The letter, which has garnered approximately 1,200 signatures from reservists and active-duty officers across various military units, demands an immediate cessation of hostilities and the safe return of all hostages.

"We, former and current reserve IDF (army) officers and commanders, demand the government and chief of staff (Eyal Zamir) stop the political war in Gaza and immediately return all the hostages," the letter states, as reported by Haaretz.

"Continuing the war goes against the will of an overwhelming majority of the public, will result in the deaths of hostages, IDF soldiers and innocent civilians, and may even lead to the commission of war crimes," the letter warned.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the letter.