Over 40% of Gaza under Israeli evacuation orders amid 'horrific impacts': UN

The UN warned on Tuesday that continued Israeli bombardment and new evacuation orders are devastating civilians in the Gaza Strip, with more than 40% of the territory under displacement directives.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "We continue to stress that a meaningful scale-up of humanitarian operations is essential to stave off famine and meet the needs of all civilians, wherever they are."

Saying that Israel's attacks are forcing thousands to flee, Dujarric reported that "Yesterday, another Israeli displacement order was issued, covering about 155 square kilometers (60 square miles) in Rafah, Khan Younis and central Gaza and affecting more than 60 neighborhoods," said Dujarric. "This represents over 40% of the Gaza Strip."

He noted that displacement sites in Beit Hanoun, Izbat Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya are nearly empty, while people in Khan Younis remain exposed to the elements, and physically exhausted after walking long distances without food.

"Since the renewed escalation of hostilities in March, our partners estimate more than 632,000 people have been forced to flee yet again," Dujarric said.

On deteriorating health services, he stated that "since last Monday, more than two dozen health centers and mobile clinics and one hospital have suspended their services because of hostilities, attacks or displacement orders."

He reiterated calls for all border crossings to open for aid and commercial goods, emphasizing: "International law must be respected and humanitarian operations must be enabled without further delay."