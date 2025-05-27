US Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces bid for Alabama governor

US Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Tuesday he is running for governor of Alabama in 2026.

"Coach Tuberville for governor," said the Republican lawmaker's new campaign website.

Tuberville, 70, was elected to the Senate from Alabama in 2020. Before entering politics, he was a longtime college football coach.

"Where can I help the most? Is it going to be here or is it going to be back in the state. It's the same kind of job, it's just a different level of what you're doing," he was quoted by the Hill.

Tuberville is the first Republican candidate to launch a campaign to succeed Gov. Kay Ivey, who is stepping down because of term limits.