UK judges, lawyers urge government to impose sanctions on Israel

More than 800 judges and lawyers have called on the British government to take all reasonable steps to "prevent and punish genocide," and imposed financial and immigration sanctions.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, UK-based or qualified legal experts expressed their deep concern over the worsening catastrophe in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"Genocide is being perpetrated in Gaza or, at a minimum, there is a serious risk of genocide occurring. The limited aid now allowed into Gaza, after an 11-week blockade on food, medical supplies and the essentials of human existence, remains gravely insufficient to address the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe."

Saying that Israel continues simultaneously to escalate its military operations in Gaza, the letter cited Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said Israel to "take control ... conquer, cleanse and stay (in Gaza) ... what remains of the Strip is also being wiped out."

"All states, including the UK, are legally obliged to take all reasonable steps within their power to prevent and punish genocide," said the open letter that was published on Monday.

Stressing that it is a must to ensure respect for international humanitarian law, and to bring to an end violations of jus cogens norms of international law, the letter added that the UK's actions to date "have failed to meet those standards."

Citing last week's joint statement by the UK, France, and Canada, the letter welcomed the indication that the government is "prepared to go further."

In that statement, the leaders of the three countries recognize that the level of human suffering in Gaza is "intolerable," while warning Israel of possible "further concrete actions."

The letter asked the government to act in accordance with its fundamental international legal obligations and use all available means to secure an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"Impose financial and immigration sanctions in relation to Israeli Ministers and other civil and military personnel reasonably suspected of involvement in unlawful conduct," added the letter.

They called on the government to review existing trade ties with Israel, suspend the 2030 Roadmap for a closer UK-Israel partnership, and impose trade sanctions on Israel.

The lawyers also called on the government to confirm the UK will adhere to its obligation to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.





