'No more time to lose,' says UN relief chief, urging for more aid flow into Gaza Strip

Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN relief chief urged immediate and unhindered access Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to assist civilians amid hostilities.

"We have the supplies, plan, will, and networks to deliver massive amounts of lifesaving aid to civilians in Gaza, in line with humanitarian principles, as the world is demanding," Tom Fletcher wrote on X. "Enough. Let us work. No more time to lose."

The demand comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the population suffering from high levels of food insecurity.

Only a small amount of aid has been allowed to cross into the enclave after a more than two-month blockade imposed in early March.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

Western countries have been accused of inaction despite the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory. Recently, some leaders appeared to have moved beyond condemnations, threatening sanctions and a review of agreements with Israel if the situation does not improve.