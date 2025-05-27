South Korea imposes travel ban on ex-premier, finance chief: Report

South Korea on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on former Premier Han Duck-soo and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, local media reported.

The travel ban followed their questioning by the police on Monday over their alleged involvement in ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3 last year, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

The police also questioned former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min on Monday.

Choi, who had also served as the acting president from December 2024 to March 2025 following the impeachment of Han Duck-soo, resigned earlier this month ahead of an impeachment motion in parliament.





