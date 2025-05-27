RUSSIAS LAVROV SCOLDS MERZ OVER LONG-RANGE FIRE COMMENTS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks about long-range Ukrainian strikes into Russia with European weapons suggested that a decision allowing such attacks had been made long ago.

Merz said that there were no longer any range restrictions on the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

Lavrov said that the remarks indicated the calibre of people who had risen to power in leading European countries and suggested that a decision on allowing long-range strikes against Russia had been taken some time ago but kept secret.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Russia, Lavrov said that the president was showing emotion as he was seeing his efforts for peace in Ukraine sabotaged by European politicians.





























