GERMANYS MERZ CONTINUES SHARP CRITICISM OF ISRAEL, VOICES DEEP CONCERN OVER GAZA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday continued his criticism of Israel's renewed military offensive in Gaza, urging Tel Aviv to end Palestinian civilian suffering and allow more humanitarian aid.

"We are more than concerned about the intensification of the Israeli army's military activities in Gaza, and we are appalled by the terrible suffering of the civilian population there," Merz told a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Finland's Turku.

"As I said yesterday, the massive military strikes by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip no longer make any sense to me in terms of how they serve the goal of fighting terror and freeing the hostages. And in this respect, I view what has happened in recent days very, very critically," he said.

Merz emphasized that his government was in close contact with Israeli authorities, demanding they allow more humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza, ensuring food security and providing water supplies.

The conservative leader reiterated that his government remains committed to defending Israel's security and right to exist, as all previous German governments have done, while emphasizing that criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza does not contradict this position.

"And I'm not the first to voice these," he said. "I believe that every German government must be extremely cautious about making public statements on this matter, but I think he time has come to speak out about these incomprehensible events currently taking place there."

The German chancellor also demanded that Hamas lay down its arms and release all remaining captives.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly emphasizing the country's historical responsibility to Israel stemming from its Nazi past and the crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

However, the Merz government has taken a more critical stance toward the Netanyahu government this week in response to Israel's renewed military offensive in Gaza, which has claimed many civilian lives, along with Israeli ministers' proposed plans for the expulsion of Palestinians and the annexation of the territory.





