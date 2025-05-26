News World Israel rejects latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

"The proposal received by Israel cannot be accepted by any responsible government," the Times of Israel quoted an unnamed senior official as saying, who didn't give any further details.

According to the ynet news website, the proposal was made by a Palestinian-American businessman who has reportedly been involved in direct negotiations with Palestinian resistance group Hamas for some time.



According to Hezbollah-affiliated Arab broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, the proposal involves a 70-day ceasefire to allow both sides to conduct negotiations on an end to the war, while Hamas is to release five living hostages and the bodies of a further five from Gaza.



The draft is far removed from the proposal drawn up by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, ynet quoted an Israeli official as saying.



Witkoff's recently submitted draft provides for the release of 10 living hostages in exchange for 45 to 60 days of ceasefire.



According to Israeli sources, at least 20 hostages are still being held alive in the Gaza Strip, with the fate of three further abductees unclear.



In addition, the Hamas-led fighters are still holding the bodies of 35 hostages abducted from Israel during the attacks it launched on October 7, 2023.













