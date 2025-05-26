EU focused on reaching 'constructive' trade deal with US: Trade commissioner

EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic on Monday said that they are focused on reaching a "constructive" trade agreement with the US.

"The EU Commission remains fully committed to constructive and focused efforts at pace towards an EU-US deal," Sefcovic said on X following his phone call with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Sefcovic also said that EU and US officials continue to stay in constant contact.

On May 23, US President Donald Trump stated that the trade talks with the EU were going nowhere and announced that he recommended a direct 50% tariff on the EU starting on June 1.

After speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, the US president subsequently moved the date to July 9.

In a statement posted on the Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump claimed that von der Leyen had asked for the extension and that she said "talks will begin rapidly."

He referred to the choice to allow the delay as "a privilege."

Von der Leyen said on X that the EU and US share the world's "most consequential and close" trade relationship.

"Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," she said.