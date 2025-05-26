UKRAINES ZELENSKIY SAYS RUSSIAN MASS ATTACKS ARE PUTINS POLITICAL CHOICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that mass Russian air attacks on Ukrainian targets were the "political choice" of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and he called for intensified pressure on Moscow.

"There is no military sense in this, but it is an obvious political choice -- a choice by Putin, a choice by Russia -- a choice to continue the war and destroy lives," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said the attacks -- more than 900 drones as well as missiles over three nights -- showed that Russia was "playing with diplomacy". Russia, he said, "deserves full-scale pressure, everything that can be done to limit their military capability."





























