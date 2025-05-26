Car rams into Liverpool fans celebrating Premier League title in city center

Police and emergency personnel work at the site of an incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade, in Liverpool, England, Monday May 26, 2025. (AP Photo)

A car rammed into a group of Liverpool fans celebrating the club's Premier League title in Liverpool city center on Monday evening, UK police said.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that they were currently dealing with a road traffic collision, and officers were contacted just after 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street, where jubilant fans had gathered.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," police said. "Emergency services are currently on the scene."

Footage circulating online showed chaotic scenes as some fans appeared to be dragged by the vehicle before it came to a halt. There were screams and panic as emergency services rushed to the scene.