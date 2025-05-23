Turkish Festival in Chicago to open Friday with cultural showcase

One of the biggest events in the US celebrating Turkish culture is set to open Friday in the city of Chicago.

The three-day Turkish Festival will be attended by American lawmakers and Turkish dignitaries, including Ambassador Sedat Onal.

Held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the suburb of Rosemont, it will feature traditional food tastings, performances by a traditional Ottoman military band, whirling dervishes and folk dancers.

Anadolu will serve as the global communication partner for the event, which is expected to attract large crowds, building on an inaugural festival last year, which welcomed 15,000 visitors and was the most comprehensive Turkish cultural gathering in North America.

"As we introduce this culture to others, we also help expand, enrich and enhance American culture," said Halil Demir, one of the founding members of the Turkish Festival Committee.

Throughout the festival, attendees will have the chance to explore Turkish arts and crafts at over 200 booths. Artisans specializing in traditional techniques such as paper marbling (ebru), illumination (tezhip), ceramics and calligraphy will share their knowledge and demonstrate their skills.

As an added highlight, Turkish Airlines will award round-trip tickets to Türkiye to 10 winners randomly selected from among the first 2,000 people who registered for the event.






