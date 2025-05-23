Trump administration accuses Columbia University of failing to protect Jewish students

The Trump administration has accused New York's Columbia University of violating federal civil rights laws by failing to adequately respond to harassment of Jewish students since October 2023, according to CNN.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights claimed on Thursday that the university showed "deliberate indifference," in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in federally funded programs.

The allegation is part of broader efforts by the federal government's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, established by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February.

"We understand this finding is part of our ongoing discussions with the government. Columbia is deeply committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of harassment and discrimination on our campus," a spokesperson said.

According to federal officials, Columbia University consistently failed to protect its Jewish students, citing findings that span from the Palestinian group Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel to the present conflict in Gaza.

HHS Acting Director for Civil Rights Anthony Archeval said Jewish students at Columbia University have faced a hostile environment for over 19 months, affecting their education and safety.

The findings carefully document the environment Jewish students at the university have had to endure, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,

"The administration also criticized Columbia for not implementing effective anti-antisemitism measures until summer 2023, neglecting to investigate classroom vandalism, failing to enforce protest rules, and not following through on policies when addressing Jewish students' complaints," Archeval said.

He also stressed the importance of Columbia University working with federal agencies to implement meaningful reforms that ensure the safety and well-being of Jewish students.





