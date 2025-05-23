Nationwide railway workers' strike disrupts commuting across Italy

A nationwide railway workers' strike that began early on Friday is disrupting commuting across Italy, with unions demanding that the government raise salaries in line with the present level of inflation and implement better health and safety regulations.

The Unione Sindacato di Base (USB) and Sindacato Generale di Base (SGB) trade unions have called a 23-hour strike that began at 1 am local time (2300GMT on Thursday) and will last until 11.59 pm to demand the renewal of a national collective labor agreement in the rail sector.

The national assembly of Ferrovie dello Stato employees is also holding an eight-hour strike from 9 am to 5 pm.

Maintenance workers are not participating since they went on strike on April 11.

Many train stations, including Rome Termini, were experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes, with many trains cancelled.

Trenitalia, the national rail company, announced that passengers can apply for a refund or change their tickets based on availability.

Some short-distance rail services, particularly during peak hours, were guaranteed, Trenitalia said.

The two unions had previously planned a strike for May 17, but agreed to postpone it because it would have occurred the day before Pope Leo XIV's inauguration, preventing many faithful from reaching the Vatican.

The unions have been on strike for the past year and a half, demanding the renewal of the national collective contract that governs rail workers' jobs, higher wages that they claim have not kept up with rising living costs over the last 20 years, and more health and safety regulations.



