ELFAC president suggests large families as solution to Europe’s demographic challenge

The president of the Italy-based European Large Families Confederation (ELFAC) said Thursday that the demographic decline has become a serious threat, suggesting that large families could offer a solution to this growing issue.

Speaking at the International Family Forum in Istanbul, Maria Regina Maroncelli highlighted the important role that large families can play in the future of societies.

"Large families are often left without social support and sometimes even stigmatized. Yet they could be a key solution to the demographic crisis and carry a vital responsibility for the future of society," she said.

Maroncelli pointed out that ELFAC brings together family associations from 22 European countries and noted that birth rates across Europe are rapidly declining.

Families with three or more children now make up only 3% of the population.

She also highlighted that many cities in Europe are losing populations due to low birth rates and rural areas are facing serious declines.

Maroncelli said they have established a network of family-friendly municipalities to encourage local governments to adopt family-centered policies.

So far, 160 municipalities from 10 countries have joined this network, she added.

Noting that Türkiye is not yet facing demographic challenges as severe as those in Europe, she warned that a similar trend could emerge in the future.

A society that supports families and encourages having children can change this trajectory, she said.

Maroncelli underscored that family-friendly cities will not only improve well-being but also contribute to economic growth.

Highlighting the importance for cities to succeed in implementing family policies, she urged local governments to show a full commitment.





