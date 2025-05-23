Denmark raises retirement age to 70 by 2040, highest in Europe

Denmark's Parliament has passed a law raising the retirement age to 70 by 2040, making it the highest in Europe. Currently set at 67, the legal retirement age will increase to 68 by 2030, 69 by 2035, and 70 for those born on or after January 1, 1971.

The law was approved on Thursday with 81 votes in favor and 21 against. Denmark has adjusted retirement age based on life expectancy since 2006, reviewing it every five years.

Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for a reassessment of the automatic retirement age increases, saying it is unfair to keep requiring people to work longer each time.

The move has sparked strong opposition from unions, with protests in Copenhagen condemning the increase as unjust. Jesper Ettrup Rasmussen, head of the Danish Trade Union Confederation, criticized the change for denying people a dignified old age.

Across Europe, retirement ages vary widely. Some countries, like Sweden and the UK, allow retirement as early as 63 or 66 depending on birth year, while others, like France, have recently raised the age amid protests.

This law marks Denmark's firm step towards adapting retirement age in line with demographic and economic challenges.