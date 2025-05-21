Wildfires drive record global forest loss in 2024, data shows

Aerial view of a wildfires affected area in the Amazon jungle in Ucayali region, Peru on September 17, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Wildfires fueled by climate change have pushed global forest loss to record levels in 2024, with fires overtaking agriculture as the leading cause of deforestation for the first time, new data shows.

According to new research from the US' University of Maryland, the world lost 6.7 million hectares of tropical primary forest this year-nearly double the amount lost in 2023.

Wildfires accounted for nearly half of total forest destruction worldwide, marking a major shift in the drivers of deforestation.

The blazes released an estimated 4.1 gigatons of greenhouse gases, more than four times the emissions generated by all global air travel.

Researchers say the fires have also worsened air pollution, damaged water resources, and endangered the livelihoods of millions of people.

In 2023, global forest loss rose 5% to nearly 30 million hectares-roughly the size of Italy.