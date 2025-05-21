Lavrov says Russia wants Armenia to actively participate in CSTO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said his country is interested in Armenia's active participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Last February, Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO, and later in May said it will also not take part in financing the military alliance formed in 2002.

Armenia's distancing itself from the CSTO is tied to several factors, primarily stemming from its dissatisfaction with the bloc's response to its security concerns, especially regarding the 2020 conflict with Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

Lavrov, addressing a news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, said the two discussed bilateral agreements, specifically in the economic and security spheres.

He said a third ministerial meeting in the "3+3" format is currently being prepared, and that Moscow is in favor of the next sessions taking place in the Armenian and Azerbaijani capitals.

"I believe that the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, who wish to host this event, can fully agree among themselves, and we are ready to facilitate this regarding the sequence of the meeting," he said.

The Russian foreign minister also accused France of leading a "hostile camp" against Moscow, claiming President Emmanuel Macron and his ministers are "seething with hatred towards Russia."

Mirzoyan, for his part, said Armenia is hopeful that the signing of a peace deal with Azerbaijan could take place "in the near future," and that the possible opening of regional communications will give impetus to economic relations between Yerevan and Moscow.

He also assured that Armenia does not intend to revise its allied relations with Russia, but added "there are concerns in Armenia that the mechanisms have not always worked to their full potential, but that is a completely different matter."

Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday, and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.