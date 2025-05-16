New York University withholds diploma after student criticizes US, Israel in graduation speech

New York University (NYU) has withheld a student's diploma after he accused the US of supporting "genocide" in Gaza and condemned Israel's actions during his graduation speech.

Logan Rozos, an undergraduate speaker from NYU, said in his speech: "The only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine."

He further said that the ongoing genocide in Gaza "is supported politically and militarily by the United States."

An NYU spokesperson said in a statement that Rozos misled the university about his planned remarks to "express his personal and one-sided political views."

The spokesperson added that NYU is withholding Razos' diploma while taking disciplinary action.

"NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him," the statement said.

The move comes amid a broader crackdown on pro-Palestine students protesting Israel's war on Gaza, with US President Donald Trump's executive order to combat antisemitism creating a framework that could lead to the revocation of visas and deportation of foreign students involved in these protests.