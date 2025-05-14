US SECRETARY OF STATE ARRIVES IN TÜRKIYES RESORT CITY OF ANTALYA FOR NATO SUMMIT

US secretary of state arrives in Türkiye's resort city of Antalya for NATO summit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on late Wednesday arrived in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to attend the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He is also expected to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said that the country is ready to take more responsibility in various efforts for the future of European security and facilitate peace in neighboring regions.

The meeting this Wednesday and Thursday in the southern city of Antalya demonstrates the importance Türkiye attaches to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security.