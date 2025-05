Qatar says Israel's recent attacks in Gaza show they are not interested in negotiating a ceasefire

Israel's attacks in Gaza this week send the signal they are not interested in negotiating a ceasefire, Qatar's prime minister told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza was unnecessary, stressing the United Nations should be allowed to deliver aid to the war-torn enclave.