Türkiye is 'major player' in region: US senator

US Sen. Lindsey Graham hailed Türkiye's role in the region on Wednesday, saying the country is a "major ally" of the US.

"Turkey is a major player in this region and a major ally of the United States, and we have our differences, but they bring much to the table.

"So, I'm here today to see if we can work with our friends in Türkiye to bring stability in Syria and beyond," Graham wrote on X.

Graham shared a video message from Anitkabir in the Turkish capital of Ankara, where he paid respects to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

"I'm here to try to find a way forward and bring in peace and stability to Syria.

"I'm here trying to work with our Turkish allies to find a way forward for Turkey and Israel and all of us over here to live together in peace," he added.