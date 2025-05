In response to Trump, Pezeshkian says Iran would not bow to any bully

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not "bow to any bully" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of Tehran during his Gulf tour.

"He (Trump) thinks he can come here, chant slogans, and scare us. For us, martyrdom is far sweeter than dying in bed. You came to frighten us? We will not bow to any bully," he said on Wednesday in comments broadcast live on state TV.