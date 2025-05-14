Trump, Syrian president hold their first-ever meeting in Riyadh

US President Donald Trump met with Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday, their first-ever meeting.

The White House and Saudi media reported the meeting, but no details about its content have been provided yet.

A White House official earlier said that Trump agreed to meet al-Sharaa during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump said during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that he would order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria to give that country "a chance at greatness."

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, beginning a Gulf tour that will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.