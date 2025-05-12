News World Trump says he could attend potential Russia-Ukraine talks

Trump says he could attend potential Russia-Ukraine talks

"I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday, I've got so many meetings. But I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen. But we've got to get it done," US President Donald Trump told reporters before departing on a three-nation trip to the Middle East.

DPA WORLD Published May 12,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump said there was a chance he could travel to Türkiye for possible talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday, I've got so many meetings," Trump told reporters before departing on a three-nation trip to the Middle East.



"But I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen. But we've got to get it done."



Zelensky welcomed Trump's potential involvement, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire and expressing support for face-to-face negotiations with Putin in Istanbul on Thursday.



While it was Putin who floated the time and place for the direct talks between the sides, it was never clear that he intended to take part himself. But Zelensky responded on Sunday to the offer and challenged Putin to show up.



In comments about the war on Monday, the Kremlin did not say whether Putin would meet Zelensky. A spokesman continued to reject calls by Kiev and its allies for a 30-day ceasefire.



"Of course, we in Ukraine would like President Trump to be present at this meeting in Türkiye," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. He confirmed he would personally go to Istanbul for a meeting, which he hoped would be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We can change a lot," he said.



Ukraine has been resisting a Russian invasion for more than three years with backing from the West. Washington has recently intensified efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire between the two sides.











