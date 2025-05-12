Erdoğan: Doors of new era will open once PKK lays down weapons

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that a decision by the PKK terrorist group to disband was an important step and that Ankara would follow the process closely to avoid any issues.



"We are moving confidently towards our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, overcoming obstacles, breaking prejudices and thwarting the traps of discord," Erdoğan underlined his comments.

The PKK, which has been locked in deadly conflict with Türkiye for more than four decades, decided to disband and end its armed struggle on Monday. It is designated a terrorist group by Türkiye and its Western allies.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said the doors of a new era would open once the PKK laid down its weapons and labeled the move an important threshold in reaching Ankara's target of a terror-free country.

He added that Türkiye viewed the move as one that encompassed PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria and Europe too.









