Turkish FM Fidan, Rubio discuss possible Russia-Ukraine talks - source

According to a Turkish diplomatic source, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio held a phone call on Monday. The purpose of their call was to exchange views regarding potential talks between Russia and Ukraine being hosted in Türkiye.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 12,2025
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday to exchange views on the possible talks between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, the source said, and added Fidan had conveyed to Rubio the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara had earlier said that Rubio had called Fidan to convey Washington's support for Türkiye after a decision by the PKK terror group to disband.