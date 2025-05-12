Hamas ready to immediately engage in talks for lasting Gaza ceasefire

 Contact Us
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Monday its readiness to immediately engage in negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Published May 12,2025
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that it is ready to immediately engage in negotiations to reach a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday evening after talks with the Trump administration.

"Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement for a sustainable ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army, the end of the siege, the exchange of prisoners, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

Alexander was the last known living US hostage held in Gaza.