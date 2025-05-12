French presidency denies drug use allegations against Macron during Ukraine trip

The French presidency on Monday denied allegations circulating on social media that President Emmanuel Macron used drugs during a train trip to Ukraine over the weekend.

Macron was traveling with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer when a video surfaced showing him appearing to pick up a white object from a table, sparking speculation online.

In a statement posted on X, the Elysee Palace called the accusations "disinformation" and dismissed the claims as an attempt to undermine European unity.

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the statement said.

"This fake news is being spread by France's enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation," it added.

Alongside the statement, the presidency also shared a close-up photo of a tissue on the train table with the caption: "This is a tissue for blowing your nose," and another image of Macron, Merz, and Starmer together with the caption: "This is European unity to build peace."



