Venezuelan’s Maduro meets Chinese President Xi in Moscow

Handout picture released by Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Moscow on May 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Russia.

Maduro, who attended the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, took the opportunity to meet the Chinese leader.

"In the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, there are loyal friends and people who want to continue working for a new world.

"I believe we can multiply the great results we have achieved. I am confident that this meeting will generate strong and clear guidelines for us to move forward together," Maduro told Xi, according to a statement on Venezuela's state television (VTV).

"Today, we are indeed on the brink of a multipolar world, where new power axes are emerging, with superpowers like China and Russia, and regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean awakening," he added.

Xi referred to Maduro as an "old friend."

"I am ready to work with you to take our cooperation to a new level and further advance the practical relations between our two countries," said Xi.