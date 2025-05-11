UKRAINES ZELENSKIY CALLS ON RUSSIA TO CONFIRM CEASEFIRE BEFORE TALKS

 Contact Us
"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Published May 11,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russia on Sunday to confirm an unconditional ceasefire beginning on May 12, saying Ukraine would then be ready to meet for talks.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy received the backing of Europe's major powers and U.S. President Donald Trump for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded early on Sunday with a proposal for direct talks with Kyiv starting on Thursday in Türkiye.

"It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war ... And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire," Zelenskiy said on X.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet."

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on Telegram, first, there had to a ceasefire, "then everything else".

"Russia should not disguise its desire to continue the war with vague statements."