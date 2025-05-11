PUTINS PROPOSED UKRAINE TALKS NOT ENOUGH: MACRON

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photograph ahead of their meeting in Kyiv (AFP File Photo)

President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, after Kyiv and its European allies called for a 30-day ceasefire, is "not enough", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations, by definition," Macron told reporters as he stepped off a train in the Polish city of Przemysl on his return from a trip to Ukraine, adding that Putin was "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time".

Western allies have repeatedly accused Putin of delaying tactics with regards to any potential bid to end the conflict in Ukraine, which has dragged on since February 2022.

Asked if this was another such example, Macron replied: "Yes, it is."

Macron visited Kyiv on Saturday with the leaders of Germany, Britain and Poland, with the four of them and President Volodymyr Zelensky calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on Monday.

Macron warned that Russia would face "massive sanctions" if it did not comply.

The United States and other countries back the proposal, the leaders said.

Speaking at the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in the coming days but did not address the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

"It's a way of not answering... of showing that he is committed while also trying to maintain ambiguity in the eyes of the Americans," Macron said.

"We need to stand firm with the Americans and say that the ceasefire is unconditional and then we can discuss the rest," he added.

Macron also said that Putin's proposal was "unacceptable for the Ukrainians because they cannot accept parallel discussions while they continue to be bombed".

He also cast doubt on whether Zelensky would agree to talks in Istanbul given the "complicated" Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held there shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

























