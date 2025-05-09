Sri Lankan Air Force chopper crash kills 6 army personnel

At least six army personnel were killed when an Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed in North Central Province on Friday, according to local media.

The Bell 212 helicopter crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir during a training mission, Sri Lankan Daily Mirror reported.

A total of 12 people were aboard the chopper when it crashed.

It added that the deceased included two Sri Lanka Air Force gunners and four special forces personnel.

The chopper took off from the Hingurakgoda Air Force Base for a training operation as part of a graduation ceremony at the Special Forces Training School in Maduru Oya area.



