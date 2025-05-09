Russia backs 30-day ceasefire but with due account of nuances: Kremlin

Russia supports the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, but only with due consideration of 'nuances' in the more than three-year-old war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"This theme was long put forward by the Ukrainian side...," TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

"And as soon as it was advanced by the (U.S. administration of Donald Trump), it was supported by President (Vladimir) Putin with the reservation that it is very difficult to discuss this in detail if no answers are found to a large number of nuances around the notion of a ceasefire."

Russia has repeatedly said that introducing a prolonged ceasefire depends on establishing mechanisms to monitor and uphold such a move.







